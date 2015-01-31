Ibrahimovic questions PSG fans after Rennes win

The PSG faithful watched on at the Parc des Princes on Friday as Ezequiel Lavezzi's goal earned the reigning Ligue 1 champions a 1-0 win over Rennes.

Despite the victory, whistles rang out for much of the match, leading star man Ibrahimovic to express his own dissatisfaction with the supporters.

"I'm disappointed," he is quoted as saying by France Football. "We played a very good game and we won, so I do not understand.

"We do not understand what people want. Whether we win or lose, people whistle! Maybe they have the habit of eating caviar before we come?

"As the press must have noticed, we are more confident in our game. We are playing more like we have to.

"We did not score a lot of goals, but the most important thing is to register one more than the opponent and win."

PSG sit second in the table, one point behinds leaders Lyon having played a game more.