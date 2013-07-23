Ibrahimovic rules out Real switch

Ibrahimovic, 31, was a key figure last season as PSG romped to their first Ligue 1 title since 1994.

However, the Swede, who scored 35 goals in 2012-13, has been strongly linked with a move away from the Parc des Princes after the Parisians secured the signing of Edinson Cavani from Napoli.

Real, who successfully lured former PSG manager Carlo Ancelotti to the Bernabeu in June, has been mooted as a potential destination for the former Barcelona and Milan forward.

Still, Ibrahimovic insists that he is not interested in leaving the French capital.

"It is business as usual, on vacation I am linked with all the clubs," he said.

"I still have a two-year contract and there is no reason for me to leave. I belong to PSG and have not thought about my future."

Ibrahimovic's comments come as Real president Florentino Perez confirmed that they would not be making a move for any of the PSG squad.

"Ancelotti has not asked us to sign a PSG player and I'm going to reassure Parisian supporters - we will not touch any player," he told L'Equipe. "Neither Ibrahimovic or (Marco) Verratti, nor any other player."

The capture of Cavani will likely spark fierce competition in the PSG attack, but Ibrahimovic is not worried and was quick to show his support for the Uruguay international.

"I've never played with him, but it seems a good fit," Ibrahimovic added. "I welcome him here."