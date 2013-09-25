Ibrahimovic to stay at PSG beyond 2016

The towering Swede, 31, signed a one-year extension at the Parc des Princes, and said doing so will keep him motivated to perform in the red, white and blue shirt.

Ibrahimovic also said he will stay beyond his new contract, which expires in 2016, should the club desire his services.

"I think yes, I think yes, if they still want me here, which I believe now that they want," Ibrahimovic said, when asked about his future beyond this contract.

"I said I will stop when I'm on the top and I will feel like by signing one more year gives me more motivation to train even harder, to develop even more."

PSG were given a massive boost in 2011 when they were bought by the Qatar Investment Authority, and the cashed-up club claimed the Ligue 1 title earlier this year - just their third top-flight success in their history.

Their first appearance in the Champions League group stages since 2004-05 last season culminated in a quarter-final appearance, where they lost to Barcelona, but Ibrahimovic said PSG have the scope to go all the way in Europe.

"I think how the club has improved, the team has improved, it has gone very fast but in a positive way. I think clubs, players (in) outer Europe, they respect Paris in a different way now," Ibrahimovic said.

"First year (after the takeover), it was like 'How good is this Paris?'

"The second year, they know how good Paris is.

"Players that haven't played against us, clubs that haven't played against us, they know maybe we're good.

"When they actually play against us in the field, they really feel how good we are, and after the game they know how good we are.

"We are a big contender for the Champions League, absolutely."