Ibrahimovic sticks knife into old club Inter

The Sweden striker, who has joined Milan on an initial loan from Barcelona having quit Inter last year after winning three Serie A titles, said on Thursday he was back in Italy to prove the supremacy of his new team over their city rivals.

"We are stronger than Inter," he told a packed news conference with around 100 excitable fans waiting outside for his official presentation.

"This is the most beautiful shirt I have played with. This year it's all about these two clubs. I am sure we are favourites for both the scudetto and Champions League."

His words will send shivers down the spines of the Inter faithful who used to adore the 28-year-old, but after falling out with Barca coach Pep Guardiola, former Juventus forward Ibrahimovic is not ready to commit his career to Milan.

"When I join a club I think it's my last one but then little things happen and things can change. At Barca everything was going well but then someone didn't want me anymore," he said.

"At AC Milan I hope to stay but then it depends on the club and the coach. I hope to do better than at Juventus and Inter."

Ibrahimovic's confidence stems from the fact Milan have invested in their squad for this term while Inter have stuck with the same ageing unit which won Serie A, the Champions League and Italian Cup last season.

Brazil forward Robinho, Milan's other major transfer window signing from Manchester City, was also unveiled like a movie star alongside Ibrahimovic.

"I think that English football is not ideal for a Brazilian footballer, it's not my style," he said.

Milan, who have not won the scudetto since 2004, could start with the imposing forward quartet of Ibrahimovic, Robinho, Ronaldino and Alexandre Pato when they visit promoted Cesena on Saturday.

