Ibrahimovic wants United to be the boss of City

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has urged United to prove they are the "boss" of Manchester when they take on City in the fourth round of the EFL Cup.

Ibrahimovic marked his first Manchester derby with a goal but ended on the losing side as Pep Guardiola's side triumphed 2-1 last month.

The Premier League leaders are back at Old Trafford in cup action on Wednesday and the 35-year-old will call upon his raft of big-game experience if selected for what he expects to be another tightly contested affair.

"We cannot go back and change the result, absolutely not, but we can make a difference in the upcoming game. We have an opportunity to play against City again, at home," Ibrahimovic, who has one goal in eight games since the last derby, told United Review.

"We didn’t do good in the last game because we lost, obviously, but let's change that for this game and win the game and go further in the cup. That's what we want. We believe in ourselves and believe in what we are doing, that's the main thing.

"They have good quality players, they know what they’re doing and what they need to do, but at the same time we know also what we need to do and what we are doing. It's nice to play against good players because they are the games that you can bring out the maximum of yourself.

"Of course, everything is new for me [for the derby], I played the game and I saw how the game goes. It’s a rival game between two teams from the same city; one is light blue, one is red. You always want to be the boss of the city, of course.

"I have big experience for these kinds of games; I’ve played all over Europe in similar games, the kind of games, let’s say, where the heat is. I came out as a winner many times in these moments so let’s hope this is another moment I can come out as a winner."

Both teams are looking for a morale boosting victory at Old Trafford, with United hoping to bounce back from Sunday's chastening 4-0 loss at Chelsea, while City are winless in five matches across all competitions.