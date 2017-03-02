Icardi claims Inter not giving up on Champions League qualification

Mauro Icardi is adamant Inter can still secure third place in the Serie A table as they target Champions League qualification.

Stefano Pioli's men had climbed to fourth spot after an impressive run of form, but they dropped back to sixth following a 3-1 defeat at home to Roma on Sunday.

They are trailing third-placed Napoli by six points with 12 games to go, but Icardi is not ready to give up on their dream of returning to Europe's top competition.

"We have to move on from the defeat versus Roma and look at the future," Icardi told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"We were on par with Roma throughout.

"We are not out of the race for third place just yet. We will not give up until we can no longer mathematically qualify.

"I strongly believe that we can make third place, everyone believes we can make it. Our goal remains the same. We have a duty to keep trying and I am confident we can achieve our objectives."