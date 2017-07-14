Icardi: Di Maria to Inter? We'll see
Inter captain Mauro Icardi endorsed a move for PSG's Angel Di Maria.
Mauro Icardi praised the quality of Paris Saint-Germain star Angel Di Maria, who continues to be linked with Inter.
Di Maria has emerged as a possible transfer target should Ivan Perisic leave Inter for Manchester United.
Inter director Piero Ausilio dismissed chasing the 29-year-old Argentina international due to his wage demands but captain Icardi endorsed a move for his countryman.
"Everyone knows him, he has great quality," Icardi said during a Q&A via Inter's official Facebook page.
"We'll see if the rumours are true…"
Di Maria has spent the last two seasons at PSG, scoring 16 goals in Ligue 1.
