Icardi: Di Maria to Inter? We'll see

Mauro Icardi praised the quality of Paris Saint-Germain star Angel Di Maria, who continues to be linked with Inter.

Di Maria has emerged as a possible transfer target should Ivan Perisic leave Inter for Manchester United.

Inter director Piero Ausilio dismissed chasing the 29-year-old Argentina international due to his wage demands but captain Icardi endorsed a move for his countryman.

"Everyone knows him, he has great quality," Icardi said during a Q&A via Inter's official Facebook page.

"We'll see if the rumours are true…"

Di Maria has spent the last two seasons at PSG, scoring 16 goals in Ligue 1.