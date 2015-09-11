Icardi fit to face Milan, confirms Mancini

Inter head coach Roberto Mancini has confirmed that Mauro Icardi will be fit to face Milan in Sunday's derby.

Concerns were raised this week that Icardi would not be available for the clash with Sinisa Mihajlovic's men due to a thigh problem sustained against Atalanta on August 25.

However, Mancini has declared his star striker fully fit, while he refused to rule centre-back Miranda out of contention before Sunday, despite the Brazilian suffering a knee injury.

"Icardi is fine and he'll play, but Miranda will be evaluated," he told Gazzetta TV.

"We'll see tomorrow, or even Sunday morning."

Mancini acknowledges that Milan have become a frightening prospect - not least since the signings of Carlos Bacca and Luiz Adriano - but the former Manchester City boss maintains his side can fight for the Serie A title.

"Milan are a team to fear. Bacca and Luiz Adriano are important players," he added.

"All teams can think big - Inter can do the same. To achieve it, though, we have to work hard."

Inter head into the derby three points ahead of their city rivals, having won both of their league games so far this season.