Icardi hails Inter's transfer business

Mauro Icardi believes Inter's work in the transfer market prior to this season is paying off after a third consecutive Serie A win.

The Argentine grabbed both goals in a 2-0 success at Empoli - his fifth and sixth strikes of the campaign - after netting one and creating the other as Inter upset champions Juventus on Sunday.

While Icardi has dominated the headlines in the opening weeks, he believes the strength and depth of the squad has been a key factor in their fine recent results, with Joao Mario and Antonio Candreva among those to join the club in recent months.

"Inter always has a great team and great players," he told Mediaset Premium. "The club have had a good transfer window - they signed great players, experience and quality, and you are seeing the results on the pitch."

Icardi also acknowledged the team were fatigued from their exertions against Juve, but knew they had to win against Empoli to keep pace.

"We are working well to achieve our objective," he said. "After Sunday's game we were tired, but we faced a good team.

"We kept the ball when it was necessary, and we took advantage of our opportunities to score goals."