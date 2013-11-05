Icardi has successful hernia surgery

The 20-year-old - who completed a switch from Sampdoria during the close season - has made six substitute appearances in Serie A this term, scoring twice.

His latest cameo came in a 1-1 draw at Atalanta on October 29, but Icardi now faces a spell on the sidelines.

A statement on Inter's official website read: "Mauro Icardi underwent successful keyhole surgery on a sports hernia this afternoon.

"The operation was carried out in the presence of professor Franco Combi by Dr Giuseppe Sansonetti, a specialist in abdominal surgery and consultant to the Internazionale medical staff."

Icardi made his international debut for Argentina last month, coming off the bench in a 3-2 FIFA World Cup qualifying defeat to Uruguay.