Icardi has successful hernia surgery
Inter have confirmed forward Mauro Icardi has undergone successful surgery on a hernia.
The 20-year-old - who completed a switch from Sampdoria during the close season - has made six substitute appearances in Serie A this term, scoring twice.
His latest cameo came in a 1-1 draw at Atalanta on October 29, but Icardi now faces a spell on the sidelines.
A statement on Inter's official website read: "Mauro Icardi underwent successful keyhole surgery on a sports hernia this afternoon.
"The operation was carried out in the presence of professor Franco Combi by Dr Giuseppe Sansonetti, a specialist in abdominal surgery and consultant to the Internazionale medical staff."
Icardi made his international debut for Argentina last month, coming off the bench in a 3-2 FIFA World Cup qualifying defeat to Uruguay.
