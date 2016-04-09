Icardi: I came to Inter to do great things

Mauro Icardi believes Inter can still qualify for the Champions League after their 1-0 Serie A win at 10-man Frosinone on Saturday, insisting he signed for the club to "achieve great things".

Icardi settled the match with a late header, his 14th goal of the season, but Inter rode their luck as relegation-threatened Frosinone were denied by the woodwork on three separate occasions.

Frosinone also had Leonardo Blanchard sent off in the final minutes, but Icardi and Inter are looking up after the Argentina international's 50th goal in 100 games for the club moved his side to fourth in Serie A.

"I joined Inter to achieve big things. I want to lift trophies in this shirt and I'll keep saying that," Icardi told Mediaset Premium when asked if Inter can catch Roma, who are five points clear in third place.

"We just have to try and win every game. Anything can happen in football.

"I knew it might be an important goal for us today and you can see that from the way I celebrated.

"It's always tough to come and play at places like this but we really needed the points.

"Luckily I managed to get the goal in the second half. We had a couple of chances before the break but weren't able to score. It turned out all right, though."

Inter are at home to title challengers Napoli next weekend.