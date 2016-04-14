Icardi rules out Inter exit amid Premier League links

Mauro Icardi has stressed he has no intention of leaving Inter any time soon as he is happy with life at the Serie A side.

The Argentina international striker has recently been linked with a move away from San Siro, with Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United all believed to be keeping tabs on the 23-year-old, who has netted 14 league goals this season.

However, Icardi is determined to stay put and challenge for silverware with Inter.

"It's the same story every year. Every year I read that I am leaving Inter," Icardi told Corriere della Sera. "But I am happy here. I enjoy being Inter captain, being the club's striker and to score goals here.

"Of course, I want to win trophies, but I want to do it here at Inter, like so many did before me.

"Next year we will be gunning for the Serie A title and to qualify for the Champions League."

Icardi then went on to reveal two of his former idols, while also voicing his admiration for two compatriots.

"When I was little, [Gabriel] Batistuta was my idol," Icardi added.

"Then I joined Barcelona and I really liked [Samuel] Eto'o. He always popped up in the right positions in the area.

"I also enjoy watching [Paulo] Dybala. The way he moves in between the lines and is moving behind the striker.

"I envy [Gonzalo] Higuain for his fine form this season, scoring a goal a game. But we are quite similar types of players."