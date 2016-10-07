Icardi targets 'lots of trophies' after agreeing new deal

Mauro Icardi is targeting "lots of trophies" after he ended speculation about his future by signing a new five-year contract at Inter on Friday.

The Argentina international was strongly linked with a number of Europe's biggest clubs throughout the close-season, with Premier League side Arsenal among them.

But Icardi stayed put and has gone from strength to strength, scoring six goals in seven Serie A appearances, and he is now focussed on helping make Inter great once again.

"I'm really happy to have signed a new contract because it's what I wanted," the club captain told Inter TV.

"I wanted to stay at Inter and we came to an agreement with the club. I've never been worried about it. I've always got along with everyone around me.

"It won't be easy, but I hope to lift lots of trophies with Inter. I'd also like to say a special thank you to my family and my wife."