Iceland win five-goal thriller despite missed Sigurdsson penalty

Ragnar Sigurdsson scored in the fifth minute of injury time to give Iceland a 3-2 victory over Finland on Thursday.

The surprise Euro 2016 quarter-finalists were 2-1 down to the visitors at Laugardalsvollur heading into the 90th minute, thanks to goals from Teemu Pukki and Robin Lod either side of Kari Arnason's header.

Heimir Hallgrimsson's side looked set for a costly defeat after Gylfi Sigurdsson smacked a second-half penalty against the crossbar before rattling the post just six minutes later.

But the Swansea City midfielder crossed for Alfred Finnbogason to head in the equaliser shortly before 90 minutes were up, and there was time for Iceland to snatch all three points with a controversial winner.

Ragnar Sigurdsson scrambled the ball goalwards and it was unclear whether it had crossed the line as Lukas Hradecky made a block, before Finnbogason blasted it in out of the goalkeeper's grasp.

The goal was awarded to the Fulham defender, however, allowing Iceland to seal a famous comeback that takes them to four points from two games in Group I, while Finland stay on one.