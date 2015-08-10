Ideye, Anichebe may leave West Brom

West Brom duo Brown Ideye and Victor Anichebe could leave the club after Jose Salomon Rondon's arrival.

Rondon, a club-record £12million signing from Zenit, was ineligible for Monday's 3-0 Premier League loss to Manchester City.

But the signing of the 25-year-old is likely to lead to departures, with one of – or both – of Ideye and Anichebe potentially leaving.

West Brom manager Tony Pulis said he was unsure whether it would speed up the transfers.

"Obviously Victor and Browny - people will look at them and think they have to now move on, but I think they've wanted to play more regular football anyway," he said after the loss.

"The fact we're bringing Salomon in - does it hasten their move from the football club? We'll have to wait and see."

Pulis took responsibility for West Brom's loss as a Yaya Toure brace and Vincent Kompany goal saw City to a comfortable win.

The 57-year-old said he had erred in starting both Saido Berahino and Rickie Lambert.

"Sometimes as a manager, you hold your hand up," Pulis said.

"I wanted to play Saido and Rickie tonight, but it had gone against everything I've ever done against the bigger teams.

"We've always filled the midfield and been strong, what we did really in truth was allow [David] Silva too much room in the first half and he completely dominated the game, he controlled the game and I take responsibility.

"It's not the players, it's me on that one."