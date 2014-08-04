Ideye set to join team-mates after receiving visa

The Nigeria striker moved to The Hawthorns from Dinamo Kiev for a fee thought to be in the region of £10 million on July 18, but has been unable to join in pre-season training.

Ideye revealed on Sunday that he was stuck in his homeland while he awaited clearance on the relevant documentation, but it appears that problem has now been resolved.

West Brom retweeted a post from the player's official Twitter account, which read: "So happy to announce that my visa has been issued, will join the team asap #wba."

It remains to be seen when Ideye will be thrust into action, with West Brom set to play two more pre-season friendlies against Port Vale on Tuesday and Porto on Saturday.

Alan Irvine's men host Sunderland in their opening Premier League fixture of the new campaign on August 16.

As well as Ideye, West Brom have also signed the likes of Joleon Lescott, Craig Gardner and Chris Baird during the close-season.