If he goes we shake hands - Klopp relaxed over Can's Liverpool future

Jurgen Klopp has no concerns over uncertainty regarding Emre Can's future so long as the Germany international keeps turning in match-winning performances for Liverpool.

Can's rasping low drive set the Reds on their way to a 3-0 win over Huddersfield Town on Tuesday – a much-needed tonic to the back-to-back losses against Swansea City and West Brom in the Premier League and FA Cup respectively.

The 24-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and speculation over a move to Juventus ramped up this week when the Serie A champions' chief executive Giuseppe Marotta told RMC Sport talks were "well underway with Emre Can".

Speaking to BT Sport after a routine outing at the John Smith's Stadium, Klopp was content to praise Can's efforts on the field.

"As long as he plays like this, it's okay," he said.

"He was not too good in the last game so I had a choice but he paid [my faith] back, so that's nice.

"Sometimes you want to sell a player, sometimes you want to keep a player. We can always make the biggest story in the world.

"As long as people behave like Emre now – he behaves and he delivers – everything is fine.

"If he goes we shake hands and say goodbye and if he stays we shake hands and say hello again."

We're back under way...COME ON YOU REDS! January 30, 2018

Klopp challenged his players to prove their credentials as world-class performers before the game in light of recent slip-ups and, although Huddersfield's limited ambition was never likely to provide a stage for such deeds, the former Borussia Dortmund boss reflected on a job well done against his best man David Wagner in the opposition dugout.

"We had to keep the ball, score in the right moments – what we did," he said. "It was pretty clear. I'm not sure they had many chances.

"Overall, of course, it was absolutely deserved and that's the only thing that we wanted."