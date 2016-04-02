'If we're lucky, they'll take us lightly' - Benaglio lacking confidence for Madrid tie

Real Madrid will have no fear of Wolfsburg in their Champions League meeting on Wednesday and the Bundesliga outfit will be lucky if they are underestimated, says goalkeeper Diego Benaglio.

Wolfsburg booked a place in the quarter-finals of the competition for the first time by overcoming Gent in the previous round.

However, Dieter Hecking's team are winless in their three Bundesliga fixtures since defeating the Belgian side, and a 3-0 loss at Bayer Leverkusen on Friday means they sit in eighth position.

Benaglio is subsequently lacking confidence ahead of the tie with Madrid, and suggests Wolfsburg would be better served concentrating on their domestic duties.

"It would be nice to be able to go into the two games against Real with the knowledge that we are doing well in the Bundesliga. That is not the case," he told Kicker.

"We will try to recover our best possible performance against Real, but the priority is enjoying the Bundesliga.

"Real Madrid will rarely have a fear of Wolfsburg, who actually nearly no opponents fear. If we're lucky, maybe Real will take us lightly."