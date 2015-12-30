Ighalo going nowhere - Deeney

Watford captain Troy Deeney is confident strike partner Odion Ighalo will remain at the club despite reported interest from elsewhere.

Nigeria international Ighalo has scored 14 Premier League goals this season, including netting in six consecutive games, to help his side sit eighth in the table.

The 26-year-old has caught the eye and there is reported interest from elsewhere, but Deeney insists Ighalo will stay at Vicarage Road.

"He ain't going in January," he said.

"If no-one wanted any of our players, we'd be crap. So, come and want him as much as you want but I know Gino [Watford owner Giampaolo Pozzo] and it just wouldn't make sense.

"Why would he sell a striker and want to stay in the league?

"The value of selling Odion for, what would he be worth? £20million, £25m? Or staying up and getting £200m? Simple business maths, he’s not going to sell him."

Quique Sanchez Flores' men have performed admirably this season, with their efforts going under-appreciated due to high-flying Leicester City.

Deeney said his side, who suffered a 2-1 loss to Tottenham last time out, deserved more credit.

"We're still classed as ‘little Watford’. I find it quite cute, but we cause people problems. We’ve held our own and shaken up the league a little bit," he said.

"The only reason we’re not getting more credit is because of how well Leicester have done, but we’re happy to be lowish under the radar."