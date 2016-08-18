Iheanacho signs new Manchester City deal

Kelechi Iheanacho has signed a new deal with Manchester City that will keep him at the club until 2021.

The Nigeria international has been rewarded for his exploits during a standout 2015-16 campaign, in which he scored 14 goals in just 11 starts in all competitions.

"Striker Kelechi Iheanacho has signed a new two-year contract extension with City," the club announced on Thursday.

"The 19-year-old Nigeria international, who scored 14 times in all competitions last season, is one of the game’s finest young forwards and will now stay with the Club until at least 2021."

Iheanacho told the club's official website: "I can't express how I'm feeling. I'm very happy to sign my new deal for this club, I'm excited.

He's here to stay! signs new dealREAD: August 18, 2016

"I just need to keep working hard and express my feelings on the pitch, and work really well and do great things for the team. I'm happy and I appreciate everything the club has done for me so far at this point so I really need to help and work for them as well."

Manager Pep Guardiola hopes to help Iheanacho realise his full potential at the Etihad Stadium.

"Kelechi is a natural goalscorer. I knew about him before, but I've been really impressed with him since I arrived," he said.

"I like his personality, his attitude, his ability - we hope to help him reach the highest level and to realise his full potential."