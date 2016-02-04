I'll be taking my dog round to bite him - Shinnie plans unorthodox motivation

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie has joked that he will take his dog to bite Jonny Hayes every week after the winger responded to a canine altercation by scoring in Wednesday's 2-1 win over Celtic.

Hayes, 28, received a two-centimetre cut last week at the hands of a domestic animal, apparently while exercising his own pet.

The diminutive Irishman recovered in time to take on the Scottish Premiership champions, netting the opener in a victory at Pittodrie Stadium that saw Aberdeen close to within three points of Ronny Deila's league leaders.

"When I heard [about the attack] I thought it was a joke at the time," Shinnie said.

"I live out by him, I go out dog walking with him numerous times - luckily I wasn't with him this time - but I think it was just a freak accident and because Jonny was the same size as the dogs I think he got in the middle of it.

"Maybe you could say he took his frustration out on Celtic so if that's what he needs then I'll be taking my dog round to bite him every week."

Shinnie will have to be quick if he is to stage another four-legged furore involving Hayes, with Aberdeen back in action away to St Johnstone on Saturday.