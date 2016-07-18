'I'll come back much stronger' - Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo suffered a knee injury in the Euro 2016 final, which Portugal won against France after extra time.
Real Madrid and Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo has vowed to return bigger and better for the 2016-17 season after suffering a knee injury at the European Championships earlier in July.
A tearful Ronaldo was carried from the field after sustaining a knee problem in the first half of Portugal's Euro 2016 triumph over host nation France in Paris.
Ronaldo suffered the injury following a crunching tackle from Dimitri Payet, with reports claiming the 31-year-old could miss Madrid's start to the LaLiga season.
But Madrid's all-time leading goalscorer took to Instagram to insist he is on the comeback trail.
"Hi everyone! I just wanted to thank all my fans," Ronaldo said in the video, having been seen on holiday with his left knee in a brace.
"I wanted to tell them that all is well and that I will come back much stronger.
"Thank you, long live Portugal!"
Ronaldo and a robust Payet collided early at the Stade de France, with the former's knee bearing the brunt of the force.
After limping off the field, the three-time Ballon d'Or winner tried to continue playing but he was unsuccessful, though Portugal still managed to go on and win thanks to substitute Eder's 109th-minute strike.
