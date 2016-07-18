'I'll come back much stronger' - Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid and Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo has vowed to return bigger and better for the 2016-17 season after suffering a knee injury at the European Championships earlier in July.

A tearful Ronaldo was carried from the field after sustaining a knee problem in the first half of Portugal's Euro 2016 triumph over host nation France in Paris.

Ronaldo suffered the injury following a crunching tackle from Dimitri Payet, with reports claiming the 31-year-old could miss Madrid's start to the LaLiga season.

But Madrid's all-time leading goalscorer took to Instagram to insist he is on the comeback trail.

A photo posted by on

"Hi everyone! I just wanted to thank all my fans," Ronaldo said in the video, having been seen on holiday with his left knee in a brace.

"I wanted to tell them that all is well and that I will come back much stronger.

"Thank you, long live Portugal!"

Ronaldo and a robust Payet collided early at the Stade de France, with the former's knee bearing the brunt of the force.

After limping off the field, the three-time Ballon d'Or winner tried to continue playing but he was unsuccessful, though Portugal still managed to go on and win thanks to substitute Eder's 109th-minute strike.