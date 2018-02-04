I'll only get better for Arsenal, warns Aubameyang
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang showed good signs on his Arsenal debut, but the forward feels he will improve.
Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang insisted he would only get better after impressing on debut for the Premier League club.
Aubameyang, a £56million arrival from Borussia Dortmund on deadline day, marked his Arsenal debut with a goal in a 5-1 thrashing of Everton Saturday.
The Gabon international may have shown good signs on his debut, but the 28-year-old said he would improve.
"Of course I was really happy," Aubameyang said, via the club's website.
"We won the game in the first half and the second was a bit different. We are all happy.
"Is there more to come from me? I think so."
Arsenal appearance Arsenal goalThis place is feeling like home already, right ? February 3, 2018
Aubameyang arrived at Arsenal after making a strong start to the 2017-18 season with Dortmund, scoring 21 times in 24 games in all competitions.
