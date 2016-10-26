I'm among top 20 LaLiga coaches, jokes Luis Enrique

Barcelona boss Luis Enrique joked about missing out on being named LaLiga coach of the year, saying he considers himself among the top 20 in the Spanish top flight.

Despite leading Barca to the title last season, Luis Enrique missed out on the top three in the award – won by Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone.

Asked about not being a finalist, the 46-year-old joked about his standing among LaLiga's coaches.

"That's a very good question. I believe I'm amongst the top-20 best coaches," Luis Enrique said.

"Because there are only 20 coaches in the Primera Division."

Luis Enrique played down the importance of the awards gala, saying the focus needed to be elsewhere.

He said: "I didn't have an invitation but, still, you already know I don't normally attend these kinds of events.

"As for the players [that were absent too] you better ask them.

"Nevertheless, I do not think that should be the most important thing. The key is improving Spanish football and that's what the directors should be focused on."