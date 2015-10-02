I'm different to Ferguson and Wenger - Van Gaal

Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal said he is a different type of manager compared to Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger.

Premier League leaders United travel to Arsenal on Sunday, with Wenger having celebrated his 19th anniversary in charge of the Londoners on Thursday.

Ferguson spent 26 years at United, while Van Gaal has managed five different clubs, with his longest tenure being six years when he was in charge of Ajax.

The 64-year-old Van Gaal is tipped to retire at the end of his United contract in 2017 and wants to end his career with glory at Old Trafford.

"I always want more," he said. "I have set my aims always in advance.

"It's the same thing as what I’m doing now. I shall retire. I always do what I have said.

"I have always set my own aims and I think that I have set my last aim also."

Van Gaal insisted there are no regrets about managing a host of different clubs, including Bayern Munich and Barcelona, rather than create a legacy like Ferguson and Wenger.

"I set aims and I was very lucky that clubs or national teams want me," the Dutchman added.

"Arsene Wenger and Sir Alex Ferguson are other types I think."