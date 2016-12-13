'I'm not a chef but I know a good steak!' - Neville hits back at Klopp

The war of words between Gary Neville and Jurgen Klopp has rumbled on, with the former Manchester United captain hitting back at the Liverpool manager.

Neville and Klopp have clashed over the performances of embattled Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius, who was scrutinised for both West Ham goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw at Anfield.

Among those critical of Karius has been Neville, which sparked an attack on the ex-Valencia head coach, with Klopp questioning the pundit's dismal stint in Spain.

Klopp's spirited defence of Karius drew a response from Neville on Monday.

Neville tweeted via his official Twitter account: "Haha. I'm not a chef but I know a good steak!"

The 41-year-old's reply comes after Klopp made it clear during Monday's news conference that he does not use Twitter.

Klopp and Liverpool are preparing to face Middlesbrough in the Premier League on Wednesday.