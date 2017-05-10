I'm not an easy guy to manage - Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku has conceded that he is not an easy player to manage and thanked Everton boss Ronald Koeman for helping him reach a new level.

The Belgium striker has been in superb form for the Toffees this season and tops the Premier League goalscoring charts with 24.

Lukaku's form saw him take home the Player of the Season and Players' Player of the Season at the club's awards evening on Tuesday.

However, his future at Goodison Park remains shrouded in doubt and earlier this year Toffees boss Koeman stated that Lukaku had told him he will not be signing a new contract, with Manchester United and former club Chelsea said to be among his suitors.

But Lukaku has continued to perform to a high standard, something he says is down to Koeman's coaching skills.

"I'm very happy," the Liverpool Echo report Lukaku as saying after accepting his awards.

"I want to thank the manager for pushing me, even though sometimes I'm not always an easy guy. He's taken me to the next level.

"As a young guy I just try to learn every day and give my best. Sometimes there are ups and downs but it's always with the best intentions.

"I want to help my team-mates win and I have tried my best this season."