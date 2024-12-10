'I'm not gonna manage any other club after Manchester City' Pep Guardiola reveals future plans

Pep Guardiola’s future has been the subject of much speculation in recent weeks and months. There was talk that this season might be his last with Manchester City, but that was quelled when he signed a new two-year contract with the club.

But there have been signs that City are approaching the end of an era. Their dramatic dip in form - the Citizens have won just one of their last nine matches in all competitions - led to more debate about Guardiola’s position.

The Catalan, widely regarded as one of the most influential coaches of all time, has given no indication that he will backtrack on his decision to extend his stay at the Etihad. But he has commented on what he might do when he does eventually leave City.

Guardiola opens up on future plans

In an interview with chef and YouTuber Dani Garcia , Guardiola claimed he will not manage another club when his time with City comes to an end.

“I’m not gonna manage any other club after City,” he said. “I’m not talking about the long-term future but what I’m not going to do is leave, go to another country, do the same thing as now.

“I wouldn’t have the energy to do so. I’m still here doing what I am today. But the thought of starting off somewhere else, with all the process of the training and so on... no, no, no! Maybe a national team but that’s different.

“I should stop, like these chefs that go to other countries, stop and see what we’ve done well and what we could do better and when you’re busy all day day after day you don’t have time to do that. I think stopping would do me good.”

Guardiola also gave an idea of what he plans to do when he finishes his career. “I’m still young and when I stop, there’s several things I want to do,” he said. “One of them is to learn French, dedicate my free time to myself so I can play golf and then begin to learn how to cook simple things.”

And the six-time Premier League winner highlighted the importance of being able to switch off away from work. “The starting point with coping with the problems of defeat would be being with people, your family basically. But no-one can really console the loneliness of the football manager," he added.

“You have people beside you but the bad decisions, why have I done that, it’s gone wrong because I did this, I didn’t push them enough, the pain of the defeat, you feel it alone. You might have friends around you, but when you close that bedroom door and turn off the light there’s no consolation. You have to let one or two days pass and then start again.”

Guardiola’s City are back in action this weekend when they host Manchester United in a crucial Manchester derby.