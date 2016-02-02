Imbula praises quality of Premier League after joining Stoke
After becoming the most expensive signing in Europe during the winter window, Gianelli Imbula cannot wait to get stuck into life at Stoke.
Gianelli Imbula has branded the Premier League "the biggest championship in the world" after completing his big-money switch to Stoke on transfer deadline day.
Imbula became the most expensive signing in Europe during the window after the Potters paid a reported £18million to Porto for his services, and the midfielder could make his debut against AFC Bournemouth on Saturday.
The prospect of playing in the English top flight was obviously a big draw for the 23-year-old, who paid the division a major compliment after penning his contract at the Britannia Stadium.
"I'm really pleased to have become a Stoke City player - it's a very exciting moment for me in my career," he told Stoke's official website.
"Everyone talks about the Premier League. It's the biggest championship in the world and I really hope to be part of it very soon.
"It's really important the fact Mark Hughes has shown a desire to sign me. I will give my best for him and the club.
"The last months I've spent in Porto have been difficult; I really hope everything will be fine here.
"It was important that the coach wanted me. I watched many Stoke City games and I've really appreciated the way they play football.
"Stoke is a top-10 club, I've watched a lot of the games and I know most of the players."
