Imbula praises quality of Premier League after joining Stoke

Gianelli Imbula has branded the Premier League "the biggest championship in the world" after completing his big-money switch to Stoke on transfer deadline day.

Imbula became the most expensive signing in Europe during the window after the Potters paid a reported £18million to Porto for his services, and the midfielder could make his debut against AFC Bournemouth on Saturday.

The prospect of playing in the English top flight was obviously a big draw for the 23-year-old, who paid the division a major compliment after penning his contract at the Britannia Stadium.

"I'm really pleased to have become a Stoke City player - it's a very exciting moment for me in my career," he told Stoke's official website.

"Everyone talks about the Premier League. It's the biggest championship in the world and I really hope to be part of it very soon.

"It's really important the fact Mark Hughes has shown a desire to sign me. I will give my best for him and the club.

"The last months I've spent in Porto have been difficult; I really hope everything will be fine here.

"It was important that the coach wanted me. I watched many Stoke City games and I've really appreciated the way they play football.

"Stoke is a top-10 club, I've watched a lot of the games and I know most of the players."