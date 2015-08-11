Immobile claims make me 'want to puke' - Zorc

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc says claims made by Ciro Immobile that he was not given adequate support from the club during his time at Signal Iduna Park make him "want to puke".

Immobile left Dortmund for Sevilla last month in a loan move after a disappointing year in the Bundesliga.

The Italian suggested in an interview with Spanish newspaper El Pais on Tuesday that his poor form on the pitch was linked to the fact he received "no help, neither me nor my family" off it.

Zorc was quick to offer a response, telling Kicker: "If these quotes are actually true, they make me want to puke. Instead of criticising team-mates, coach and club, a little more self-criticism would be appropriate."

Immobile joined Dortmund for €19million last year after ending the 2013-14 campaign as Serie A's top scorer with 22 goals. He struggled to adapt though and managed just three goals in 24 Bundesliga appearances.

Ahead of Tuesday's UEFA Super Cup clash between Sevilla and Barca, he said of his time in Germany: "[We received] no help, neither me nor my family.

"We must share the blame. I did not know German and I expected more help from my team-mates. But hey, you cannot expect to change the culture of a country. You feel bad if you're not used to a certain lifestyle. And German is an impossible language to learn."

Immobile was also surprised by then-Dortmund coach Jurgen Klopp's approach, adding: "There was little on tactics, little on gym work.

"We worked hard in pre-season but not very much on weekdays.

"He [Klopp] did a lot on motivation to get the best out of his players. But at a tactical level we did not work hard. He's a good coach though, you do not get to a Champions League final by chance.

"Last season was difficult, we came across many difficulties and the team was not right."