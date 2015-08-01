Immobile on the mend following friendly scare

Sevilla striker Ciro Immobile says he is fine despite appearing to sustain a nasty head injury during a friendly with Watford at Vicarage Road.

Immobile collided with Watford goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes early in the first half on Friday as the Spanish side ran out 1-0 winners.

The friendly was stopped for 10 minutes as paramedics tended to the Italy international, who was eventually carried off on a stretcher wearing a neck brace.

However, Immobile took to Facebook to reassure fans, posting on Saturday: "Guys thank you to everyone for the messages. I am fine.

"I had a strong contusion to my face, which caused the rupture of the nasal septum, while the other necessary exams revealed no further problems. Best wishes to everyone."