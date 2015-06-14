Immobile mulling over Dortmund future

Ciro Immobile is contemplating leaving Borussia Dortmund after enduring a difficult debut campaign at Signal Iduna Park.

The Italy international arrived from Torino after topping Serie A's goalscoring charts last term, but made just 17 starts in all competitions.

Immobile has been linked with a return to Italy to link up with Napoli or Fiorentina but, ahead of Thomas Tuchel's first season in charge, he is keen to take his time over any decision.

"It is normal that I am pleased to be linked with so many big teams, but if I have to change I have an important choice to make," he told a news conference ahead of Italy's friendly with Portugal.

"Next year there are the Euros and I want to be a protagonist. That's not to say it can not happen at Borussia Dortmund because they have changed the coach and that could create new opportunities

"I played more at the start [of the season], then the coach opted to keep just [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang in attack and results improved, so I was left out.

"For my part I am angry because there was an opportunity for me to be used much better, and I do not want to stay or leave as a loser.

"I want to leave a good memory and that's why I'm thinking about whether to stay or leave Borussia Dortmund."