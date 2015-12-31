Immobile wants Sevilla stay - Emery

Sevilla coach Unai Emery insists forward Ciro Immobile has no desire to leave the La Liga club.

On loan from Borussia Dortmund, Immobile has struggled for game time, making just eight La Liga appearances this season.

The Italy international started and scored the opener in Sevilla's 2-0 win over Espanyol on Wednesday.

Emery played down speculation the 25-year-old Immobile wanted to leave.

"Internally, we have spoken with him several times," he told a news conference.

"He is happy and has not expressed any interest in leaving. It is true that he wants to play more."

Emery said Immobile still needed time to adapt to life in Spain and his team-mates.

Sevilla's win extended their unbeaten run to eight matches in all competitions and Emery said it was a good way to finish the year.

"We needed the three points," he said.

"We also wanted to maintain our strong home record and keep a clean sheet."

Sevilla sit eighth in La Liga and have won seven of their nine home games, but they begin 2016 with a trip to Granada on Sunday.