Impact acquire Harry Shipp from Chicago

The Montreal Impact acquired midfielder Harry Shipp from the Chicago Fire on Saturday in exchange for general and targeted allocation money.

Shipp, 24, has emerged as one of the league's top young attacking players since signing as a homegrown player prior to the 2014 campaign.

“We are very pleased to have been able to acquire Harry and we are looking forward to him joining our group,” said Impact technical director Adam Braz in a club release. “He is a player who has already shown he can produce in this league and we feel that he will fit well into our team and into our style of play.”

In two seasons with the Fire, Shipp scored 10 goals and added 14 assists in 66 regular season games, 55 of which have been starts. He was runner-up for the MLS Rookie of the Year award in 2014.

“Harry is a homegrown player and an obvious fan favorite, which makes this trade more emotional than most," Fire general manager Nelson Rodríguez said in a club release. "However, we believe this trade will prove to be beneficial for our club and for Harry’s career.”