Impact party in dressing room after play-off win

Montreal Impact still have work to do progress to the MLS Cup, but that did not stop them from vehemently celebrating reaching the Eastern Conference Final.

The Impact beat New York Red Bulls 2-1 at Red Bull Arena thanks to Ignacio Piatti's brace, clinching a 3-1 aggregate success.

Piatti netted two goals in the second half as the Impact secured a place in the Conference championship for the first time in their history, setting up an all-Canadian meeting with Toronto FC.

And the Impact squad were evidently in the party mood after their victory in New Jersey.

