In Picture: Chiefs training session ahead of Simba game
Enjoy a picture gallery of Gavin Hunt putting his Kaizer Chiefs players through their paces ahead of their Caf Champions League quarter-final second leg clash against Simba SC on Saturday.
The Soweto giants will head into the return leg in Dar es Salaam high in confidence after cruising to a comfortable 4-0 victory over Simba in the first leg at the FNB Stadium through goals from Erick Mathoho and Leonardo Castro as well as a brace by Samir Nurkovic.
Here is a image gallery of their preparations:
Image 1 of 20
Image 2 of 20
Image 3 of 20
Image 4 of 20
Image 5 of 20
Image 6 of 20
Image 7 of 20
Image 8 of 20
Image 9 of 20
Image 10 of 20
Image 11 of 20
Image 12 of 20
Image 13 of 20
Image 14 of 20
Image 15 of 20
Image 16 of 20
Image 17 of 20
Image 18 of 20
Image 19 of 20
Image 20 of 20
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.