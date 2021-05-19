Trending

In Picture: Chiefs training session ahead of Simba game

Enjoy a picture gallery of Gavin Hunt putting his Kaizer Chiefs players through their paces ahead of their Caf Champions League quarter-final second leg clash against Simba SC on Saturday.

The Soweto giants will head into the return leg in Dar es Salaam high in confidence after cruising to a comfortable 4-0 victory over Simba in the first leg at the FNB Stadium through goals from Erick Mathoho and Leonardo Castro as well as a brace by Samir Nurkovic.

Here is a image gallery of their preparations:

