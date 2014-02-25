Ince confident Palace can trouble Swansea

Palace's survival hopes were dented by a 2-0 home defeat to Manchester United last Saturday, which left Tony Pulis' side just two points clear of the relegation zone.

However, the London club can leapfrog Swansea with victory at the Liberty Stadium this weekend, a feat that on-loan Blackpool man Ince is hopeful of achieving.

"Swansea play nice football and did ever so well against Napoli (in the 0-0 draw in the UEFA Europa League)," Ince told The South London Press.

"But will they be able to handle the threat we give them with Glenn Murray, Marouane Chamakh, Cameron Jerome, Yannick Bolasie, Jason Puncheon and myself?

"They will want to play their fluid type of football and be expansive - but look at the amount of times we counter-attacked West Brom (in February 8's 3-1 win).

"It's different when you play Manchester United because they keep the ball so well. Swansea play similar but are probably not as effective.

"They haven't got the Wayne Rooneys and Robin van Persies who, when you do give them the space, will kill you off. We have to nullify what Swansea do and then play our own game. I'm sure Swansea won't be able to handle what we do."

Palace's season hit a turning point with the appointment of Pulis, who - since taking over in November - has given the Selhurst Park outfit a fighting chance of staying up after looking like relegation certainties under Ian Holloway.

Ince feels the battle against the drop will be a close-run fight, but has faith that Palace can pick up the required points at home.

"We've got some games we feel we can pick up some points," Ince added. "It probably will go down to the wire. But we're confident that on our patch we can cause other teams problems.

"Against Manchester United you take it on the chin. Swansea will be a totally different kettle of fish this weekend."