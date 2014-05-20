Ince: 'Going abroad isn't a no-go next season'

The 22-year-old moved to Crystal Palace on loan from Blackpool in January, and made eight Premier League appearances under Tony Pulis, scoring once - within 15 minutes of his debut in a 3-1 win over West Brom.

Set to become a free agent, despite an offer coming from Blackpool, Ince was quizzed on where he would like to continue his career amid reports he could move to Inter and the Italian club's technical director Piero Ausilio recently admitting a liking for the winger.

"Going abroad isn't a no-go," he told Sky Sports News Radio.

"It's something that you have to take into consideration. I've always watched European football, so I'm not afraid to do that if I have to."

Ince's father Paul spent two years in Serie A at Inter, and Tom is planning to call on him for advice about his future.

"It's been a bit of a long season for me," he said. "Once the season finishes you always like to take a step away from football and just go away and relax.

"It's the first time I've ever really experienced being a free agent. I've got great guidance behind me in my old man.

"He's played at such a great level and has all of my best interests at heart.

"I'll have a sit down with him and see where's best to go. If that's staying in England then great, or if there's an opportunity abroad which I feel is right for me then we'll sit down and talk about it."