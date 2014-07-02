Ince hails positive discussions with Hull

Ince arrived at the KC Stadium on Tuesday to discuss a move to the FA Cup finalists, with his contract at Bloomfield Road having expired.

Any club who signs the 22-year-old will have to agree a fee by a tribunal, with reports suggesting as much as £5 million could be required to sign the England Under-21 man.

Having spent the latter part of last season on loan at Crystal Palace, Ince - who rejected a move to inter last month - is impressed by what he has seen in east Yorkshire.

"That's the first day of talks but it's all gone well," he is quoted by The Hull Daily Mail. "It's still ongoing. We'll see where it goes in the next couple of days.

"They've brought in some good players, Robert Snodgrass being the latest one. He's a fantastic player who showed what he could do in the Premier League last year.

"I've had a look round the facilities and the way they want to go with the club is forwards. They've got the right backroom staff and Steve Bruce has been absolutely fantastic for this club.

"The club are looking to go forward and it looks like they're bringing in the right type of players to do that."