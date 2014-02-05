Ince rejected Liverpool move, says father Paul

The winger, who moved from Liverpool to Championship outfit Blackpool in 2011, left Bloomfield Road on the final day of the January transfer window and signed on loan at Crystal Palace until the end of the season.

However, father Paul, who was sacked as Blackpool boss earlier last month, has revealed that his son had the option to return to Anfield.

"Liverpool were in but I don't think Thomas is ready to go to Liverpool yet," he said.

"Brendan (Rodgers) has done very well there and he does play the kids but for his progression as a footballer it needed to be a Stoke, a Swansea, a Palace or a Hull at this point.

"Maybe in two or three years' time that might be a move for him."

Tom Ince, meanwhile, has explained his movements on transfer deadline day, when it was reported he was in talks with a number of clubs.

"I went to Swansea and spoke to them, then I spoke to (Palace co-chairman) Steve Parish and then on the way back up north I spoke to Mark Hughes and Stoke," he told TalkSPORT.

"I spoke to three clubs who I felt I would fit in well at and Crystal Palace were the one for me.

"I came down to London, spoke to Steve (Parish) and Tony (Pulis) and I got that sense that Palace is the place for me for the rest of the season.

"Now I've just got to show the faith that they've placed in me."