Indian Super League: Top two go head-to-head

Antonio Lopez's men suffered their first loss last Friday, succumbing to a 3-1 home defeat to Pune City, leaving them with just one win in their last five matches.

However, both Pune and Chennaiyin missed the chance to capitalise on Atletico's slip-up and take top spot, the pair playing out a 1-1 draw on Tuesday.

That result came three days after Chennaiyin had wasted the same opportunity in a 2-2 draw with NorthEast United despite two goals from the league's top scorer Elano, who missed a penalty in the stalemate against Pune.

Player-manager Marco Materazzi's men have now taken a point in each of their last three games, a run that includes a 1-1 draw with Atletico and, with the pacesetters also having been held in three of their previous five encounters, frustrated fans of the leading duo will hope that something will give in Kolkata this time around.

Meanwhile, Pune visit United as they aim to keep pace at the top.

Given their exploits against Atletico and Chennaiyin, Pune will likely head into the clash expected to claim another maximum points haul, but United forward Koke is keen for Richard Herbert's side to turn the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium into a fortress.

"We have played well on our away games," Koke said following the Chennaiyin match. "We must just aim to win all our matches at home with the support of our fans.

"And I feel that if we do win all our home games, we will definitely qualify for the top four.

"Our team is very young and we are doing good work which we must continue. And if we continue this way and win at home we will be in the top four."

Elsewhere, Mumbai City head into their trip to Kerala Blasters, who they beat 1-0 in the reverse fixture less nine days ago, on the back of a three-game unbeaten run, although the visitors will hope for a better attacking display than in last Sunday's 0-0 draw with bottom club Goa.

Goa can move off the foot of the table with a victory over second bottom Delhi Dynamos.