Indian Super League Wrap: Chennaiyin held twice

After league leaders Atletico de Kolkata were dealt their first loss of the season by Pune City last Friday, Chennaiyin had the opportunity to move to the summit with a victory over NorthEast United a day later.

However, despite a double from Brazilian midfielder Elano, Chennaiyin were unable to claim all three points, with Spanish forward Koke's 85th-minute equaliser ensuring a 2-2 draw for United.

Chennaiyin could have atoned for that slight setback in Tuesday's clash with Pune City, who were also seeking to take top spot, but were again frustrated in a 1-1 stalemate.

Greek midfielder Kostas Katsouranis opened the scoring in the ninth minute for Pune before Elano missed a penalty at the other end after Chennaiyin player-manager Marco Materazzi was fouled in the area by fellow Italian Daniele Magliocchetti.

Stiven Mendoza Valencia did hit home from Balwant Singh's well-placed pass in the 58th minute to seal a share of the spoils, but Chennaiyin will be left ruing what might have been ahead of Friday's trip to leaders Atletico.

Elsewhere, there were goalless draws in the games between Goa and Mumbai City and Kerala Blasters and Mumbai City.