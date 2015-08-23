Ingolstadt 0 Borussia Dortmund 4: Ginter off the mark as Tuchel's men dominate

Borussia Dortmund spoiled Ingolstadt's first Bundesliga match at the Audi-Sportpark as Thomas Tuchel's men ran out 4-0 winners.

The hosts weathered a first-half storm, but could not deny Dortmund after the interval as Matthias Ginter scored his first goal for the club and Marco Reus converted a penalty, before late strikes from Shinji Kagawa and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang added gloss.

Ingolstadt – seeking to build on their opening-day win over Mainz – did show promise, though, and forced Roman Burki into some excellent saves.

But Tuchel's side, fresh from Thursday's thrilling 4-3 UEFA Europa League triumph over Odd, were worthy winners to make it back-to-back victories at the start of the league season.

Dortmund turned to Ginter – usually a centre-half – as a solution to their injury problems at right-back, but it was down the left, via the marauding runs of Marcel Schmelzer, that they posed the greatest threat in the first half.

The left-back picked out Reus inside the opening six minutes, but the Germany forward flashed a shot wide from 12 yards when he really ought to have scored.

Reus then looked to turn provider with his cut-back for Aubameyang, but he too proved wayward with his finishing, before the Gabon international came within inches of connecting with Ilkay Gundogan's delivery at the end of a surging run.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan was next to go close, toe-poking an effort narrowly wide of the far post after breaking free on the right-hand side of the penalty area in the 19th minute.

Despite Dortmund completely controlling the match, Ingolstadt goalkeeper Orjan Nyland had very few saves to make, though Aubameyang's tame volley did call the Norwegian into action midway through the first half.

Otherwise it was a series of poor finishes that prevented Dortmund from making their dominance count, with Kagawa's looping off-target shot providing another example of their profligacy before the interval.

Those misses could have been made to look even more costly had Burki not produced a superb save to deny Moritz Hartmann at the start of the second half.

But the breakthrough finally came in the 56th minute when Ginter collected Mkhitaryan's pass and cut inside Konstantin Engel before finishing low past Nyland.

It took just five minutes for Tuchel's side to double their lead, with Schmelzer fouled in the box by Hartmann and Reus confidently firing home the resulting spot-kick.

Burki kept out substitute Stefan Lex's powerful drive at the other end as last season's 2.Bundesliga champions sought an instant response, while Nyland produced two stunning saves to thwart Reus and Mats Hummels in quick succession.

Nyland was helpless to prevent Kagawa adding the third with five minutes remaining, though, as the former Manchester United midfielder found the net from 12 yards out, while Aubameyang's injury-time goal from close range rubbed salt in Ingolstadt's wounds.