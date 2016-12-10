Ingolstadt 1 RB Leipzig 0: First defeat knocks newcomers off top
While Bayern Munich overcame Wolfsburg 5-0, RB Leipzig suffered defeat to bottom side Ingolstadt and consequently slipped to second.
RB Leipzig were knocked off the Bundesliga summit by Bayern Munich after suffering their first defeat of the season with a 1-0 loss at Ingolstadt.
Leipzig's record-breaking start to their first top-flight season included a run of eight straight victories that enabled them to open up a three-point lead over Bayern after 13 matches.
However, defeat to Ingolstadt - Ralph Hasenhuttl's former side who started the weekend at the bottom of the table - saw them slip to second with the defending champions thumping Wolfsburg 5-0.
The only goal of the match came after 12 minutes, when centre-back Roger climbed highest to head Leipzig loanee Anthony Jung's right-wing free-kick into the back of the net.
Leipzig dominated possession but failed to register a single shot on target in the first half, while they were unable to find the net with through Marcel Sabitzer, Benno Schmitz or Emil Forsberg in a 63rd-minute scramble.
Ingolstadt lost goalkeeper Martin Hansen to injury and were reduced to 10 men when Mathew Leckie was shown two yellow cards in second-half stoppage time, but they held on to a win that moves them up to 17th.
Full-time. We fought until the end but couldn't find the back of the net. First loss of the season for . December 10, 2016
