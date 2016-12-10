Ingolstadt 1 RB Leipzig 0: First defeat knocks newcomers off top

RB Leipzig were knocked off the Bundesliga summit by Bayern Munich after suffering their first defeat of the season with a 1-0 loss at Ingolstadt.

Leipzig's record-breaking start to their first top-flight season included a run of eight straight victories that enabled them to open up a three-point lead over Bayern after 13 matches.

However, defeat to Ingolstadt - Ralph Hasenhuttl's former side who started the weekend at the bottom of the table - saw them slip to second with the defending champions thumping Wolfsburg 5-0.

The only goal of the match came after 12 minutes, when centre-back Roger climbed highest to head Leipzig loanee Anthony Jung's right-wing free-kick into the back of the net.

Leipzig dominated possession but failed to register a single shot on target in the first half, while they were unable to find the net with through Marcel Sabitzer, Benno Schmitz or Emil Forsberg in a 63rd-minute scramble.

Ingolstadt lost goalkeeper Martin Hansen to injury and were reduced to 10 men when Mathew Leckie was shown two yellow cards in second-half stoppage time, but they held on to a win that moves them up to 17th.