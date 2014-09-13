Ings hamstring injury to be assessed, says Dyche

After his goals fired the club to promotion from the Championship last season, it was hoped that Ings would continue his form in 2014-15 as Burnley aim to retain their top-flight status.

But the England Under-21 international suffered a blow at Selhurst Park when he hobbled off with a hamstring problem shortly before half-time in Burnley's 0-0 Premier League draw with Palace.

Ings was replaced by Marvin Sordell and had to watch on as Scott Arfield saw a late penalty saved as Burnley's wait for a first win of the campaign goes on.

Dyche confirmed the nature of the injury to his striker, but was unable to shed any light on a possible timeframe for Ings' absence.

"It's too early yet," he said. "His hamstring has gone tight, we don't know how tight it is.

"The good thing is because it was a sore one he gets off straight away which helps prevent further damage but it'll probably be another 48 hours before we know."

After weathering an early storm, Burnley grew into the game in the second half and could have had all three points were it not for Julian Speroni's save from Arfield's spot-kick.

"I wouldn't say I'm delighted, I'm pleased," said Dyche. "It was [Crystal Palace boss] Neil [Warnock]'s first game back here at home which brings a bit more fervour to their side.

"I thought we coped with it well overall. We played some pockets of good stuff, but we can still use the ball better than we did.

"We're a work in progress at this level but there were some good signs again. We know the top third of the pitch at this level is where it's important and we were nearly opening up the real clear chances and they don't come as freely, so that's our challenge to find that real clarity.

"I'm pleased with the whole team and the group we have because it is adapting to it, for myself as well.

"It's a work in progress and we're new to it and we have to keep learning and developing the group."