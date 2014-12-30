Ings not interested in Burnley departure

Ings has four goals to his name this term, having seen the start to his maiden top-flight campaign hampered by a hamstring injury.

The former Bournemouth man was key in helping the club gain promotion from the Championship and his return has aided Burnley's improved results of late.

With his contract due to expire at the end of the season, Ings has been linked with a move away from Turf Moor, but he maintains he is only interested in helping Burnley avoid relegation.

"I'm contracted until the end of the season and that's the way it's going to be," he was widely quoted as saying in the British media.

"I will fight for the team as much as I can and do my best for them. If an offer comes in, I won't be looking at it."

Ings has been linked with the likes of Leicester City and Everton in recent weeks, with speculation likely to intensify during the January transfer window.

But while the 22-year-old is flattered to be talked about regarding a possible move elsewhere, he maintains it will not affect his form for Sean Dyche's side.

"It's flattering, especially for a young lad," he added. "It's quite easy to lose concentration for some people. But I'm not that sort of character.

"I'll just see it as a sign of confidence, take it into my game and do as well as I can for Burnley."