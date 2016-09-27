Iniesta is the best in the world, claims Menotti

Andres Iniesta is the world's best player, according to Argentina's former World Cup-winning coach Cesar Luis Menotti.

Menotti, who also managed Barcelona, Boca Juniors and Atletico Madrid throughout the course of an illustrious career, led Argentina to glory at the 1978 World Cup.

But, when asked to give his opinion on the current crop of elite players, it was not compatriot Lionel Messi who Menotti singled out, but rather his Barca team-mate Iniesta.

"There are players who are so good but not that discussed," Menotti, who also questioned if Messi was as effective as Cristiano Ronaldo, told Fox Sports.

"For me, the best player in the world is Iniesta. He can dribble, he's got all about his game – goals, passes, running, the fight.

"I see this and have called it several times, but never has he won a Ballon d'Or. Maybe that is because of his marketing profile. Some people do not realise how good he is.

"Messi is a player who wants to win all in where you play. What you need to take care is not try to always be the best every 10 minutes.

"Messi [would not] have been the same at Real Madrid. He debuts in Barcelona with Iniesta, Xavi, Ronaldinho – a team Cristiano Ronaldo never had."