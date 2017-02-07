Iniesta, Busquets return for Barcelona

Barcelona have been boosted by the return of Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets for their Copa del Rey semi-final second leg against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

Iniesta has been sidelined since the 1-0 victory over Real Sociedad on January 19 with a calf injury, while Busquets sprained his ankle in the 4-0 win against Eibar three days later.

Having returned to training this week, the pair have been included in Luis Enrique's 18-man squad as they look to hold on to their 2-1 advantage at Camp Nou and book a place in the final.

Reports have suggested Busquets could feature from the start, while Iniesta is likely to be named among the substitutes.

[CUP SQUAD] Sergio, Iniesta and Digne all fit and called up View the full list February 7, 2017

Lucas Digne also returns to the fold having missed the last two games with a knee issue, but Neymar is unavailable due to suspension and Jeremy Mathieu misses out.

As is the norm with cup matches, Marc-Andre ter Stegen is left out, with Jasper Cillessen and Jordi Masip the two goalkeepers included.

Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba and Samuel Umtiti are all included but a booking on Tuesday would result in them missing the final should Barca advance to the decider.