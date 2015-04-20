Iniesta declared fit for second leg against PSG

The midfielder was withdrawn early in the second half of Barca's first leg victory at the Parc des Princes last Wednesday, before missing the league clash with Valencia at the weekend.

Iniesta was confirmed to have suffered heavy bruising to his pelvic region.

However, Barcelona announced on Monday that the 30-year-old had been able to train normally and would be available for selection on Tuesday.

Defender Jeremy Mathieu trained alone on Monday, while Thomas Vermaelen was able to continue his return to fitness by working with the main group.

Barcelona lead PSG 3-1 heading into the second leg.