Iniesta in doubt for Champions League final

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique played down concerns over Andres Iniesta's injured calf, although the midfielder could miss the UEFA Champions League final.

Iniesta was substituted in the 56th minute of Barcelona's Copa del Rey triumph on Saturday, with the 31-year-old immediately putting ice on his right calf.

Reports in the Spanish media claim Iniesta will have scans on the injury on Sunday, although Luis Enrique argued the Spain international should be fine, considering how he celebrated Barca's 3-1 victory over Athletic Bilbao.

"I hope it's not serious and that he can play in Berlin," the 45-year-old coach said, according to AS.

"I saw him jumping during the cup celebrations."

Iniesta nevertheless looks set to face a race against the clock to be ready for the Champions League final next week, as Luis Enrique confirmed he "felt discomfort".

Barcelona will face Juventus in the Champions League decider on Saturday.